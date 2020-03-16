Healthbeat: Social distancing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As people across the country take steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19, a KELOLAND business is doing its part.

Jeremy Cauwels with Sanford Health says social distancing is our best weapon against the COVID-19.

“The CDC recommends that we keep a 6 foot distance from person to person when at all possible. My wingspan happens to be about 6 and a half feet. So from just inside my finger tips on either side is roughly 6 feet tall and so a 6 foot circle around me is the distance we expect,” Jeremy Cauwels said.

Even for our interview, we made sure to have at least 6 feet between us. And we’re not the only ones following through on the recommendations.

“All you have to do is drive around Sioux Falls. On my way home last night I took a tour through downtown and it really does look like Christmas, there’s nobody out,” said.

Daniel Myers, owner of Myers’ Deli in Sioux Falls says he’s implementing some social distancing tactics at his restaurant.

“We have decided to eliminate our salad bar that we have, change everything over to strictly to-go orders, or if they want to sit in the store they’re more then welcome we’re just serving everything in to-go containers,” Myers said.

All in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

People who decide to dine in still have the option, but he says changes could be coming in the future.

He says seating changes in the restaurant may be coming, in addition to adding a delivery option.

“We are actually in the process of creating a delivery service menu that I will release by Wednesday this week. We’ll have it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram so we’ll have some more dinner options, some more entree options instead of just our sandwiches,” Myers said.

Cauwels says changes like this are important.

“Because of what is obviously a concern for their business as well, I think they’re doing the right things to move tables about and that sort of thing,” Cauwels said.

While COVID-19 cases are low in South Dakota, he says in order to keep it that way social distancing needs to continue.

“This week, these next two weeks are going to be absolutely crucial for people to continue to maintain this. Even when it becomes a little more inconvenient, even when it’s past that first long weekend,” Cauwels said.

For more information on the CDC’s guidelines, click here.