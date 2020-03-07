HealthBeat: Perfect your golf swing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Golf season is ramping up in KELOLAND with local courses preparing to open up this weekend.

GreatLIFE announced Willow Run, Bakker Crossing and Fox Run will be open for play both Saturday and Sunday. Sioux Falls Golf’s Elmwood will also be open.

Jacob Stewart has had a golf club in his hands for as long as he can remember.

“Total overall I’ve been golfing for about 15, 16 years since I could walk,” Stewart said.

But even with years of experience, he’s not done learning yet.

“I just wanted to get a little better at my swing and get a little bit more confidence and play better so I came here looking for help from Todd and his program and I have received good help,” Stewart said.

Stewart started training six months ago with Todd Kolb, the director of instruction with the Sanford POWER Golf Academy. He says the program has a lot to offer, including skill development, golf instruction and physical therapy.

“It’s really kind of a holistic approach to golf. Whether you’re looking to just simply hit the ball better or maybe get back to playing more golf because you’ve had an injury, or you’re just looking to improve your performance by getting into the gym,” Kolb said.

While Stewart has been golfing most of his life, you don’t have to be a longtime golfer to attend.

“We have all types of different students. We have people who have never played golf before, all the way up to people who have aspirations of maybe playing golf for a living,” Kolb said.

Kolb says an added benefit is the calories you can burn while on the greens.

“It is an athletic movement first of all, ok but also you’re walking the course, you’re outside,” Kolb said.

And now for any level of golfers there’s an opportunity in Sioux Falls for golfers to practice their swing year round.

With the recent addition of Great Shots in Sioux Falls and the indoor training area through the Golf Academy, your skills can stay intact year round.

“The season is coming. Obviously we’ve had some wonderful weather lately so people are starting to think spring. And now is the time to get out and get some practice in,” Kolb said.

If you’re interested in the Sanford POWER Golf Academy, click here.

You can also find more information on the courses that are opening this weekend here.