HealthBeat: Is a virtual visit for you?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Telehealth visits have continued to increase since the start of the pandemic according to a Sanford Health doctor.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many have turned to virtual visits with doctors over an in-person clinic visit.

“What we typically use for our video visits is just your standard iPad,” Dr. Brian Tjarks said.

Sanford Health Dr. Brian Tjarks says he believes the trend will continue even after the pandemic is over.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase. We were doing maybe one or two video visits a day and right now, doing probably 10 to 12 in the acute care field. And I know that the primary doctors have noticed the same increase in video visits,” Tjarks said.

Sanford Health patients have access to care 24/7 through the health care systems portal, My Sanford Chart.

“If they want a visit with their primary doctor, make sure that they select their primary doctor when they’re doing the video visit. And if they want an acute care visit, select the acute care video visit option on their My Chart account,” Tjarks said.

He says health issues including abdominal pain or ear pain can be tough to treat through virtual visits, which is why he recommends patients with symptoms like those to be seen in-person.

“We really like to reserve video visits, mostly for people with minor illnesses and maybe even some minor injuries and then skin diseases and skin rashes,” Tjarks said.

Patients with TytoCare at home, a telehealth medical exam kit, may have access to treatment on a wider scale during virtual visits thanks to the exam tools provided.

“TytoCare adds a new dimension to a video visit where the patient can do their own exam, on themselves or on their children,” Tjarks said.

No matter what patients decide, he wants everyone to know that care can be provided safely– in, or out of their home.

