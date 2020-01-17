HealthBeat: Hands on healthcare

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in KELOLAND are getting hands on experience in the health field.

Before heading off to college, students can learn more about their career choice at the CTE Academy.

When you step inside this health careers course at the CTE Academy, you’ll quickly notice the room is full of more than just text books. Instead, the classroom is full of various equipment allowing students to get out of their desk to learn more about careers in health.

“About half of our day or a third of our day is spent doing hands on patient care skills. But it’s also very theory based, and if you’re going to take care of the human body when it’s not healthy you have to understand, what’s the body like when it’s in its optimal stage,” Colleen Johnson said.

Colleen Johnson is one of two teachers for the course. She says giving students the opportunity to get hands on experience helps prepare them for their future after high school.

“This is an explorations class where they can explore all the different careers in health care from everything from dentistry and vet medicine to physical therapy to respiratory therapy to speech therapy,” Johnson said.

Students say being able to learn with hands on activities like these has made the process not only fun but educational.

Andrea Lawrence plans to pursue a nursing degree after graduating high school. She’s looking forward to utilizing the skills she’s learned in this class in her future career.

“Re-positioning a patient, I did not know that it was very important to do it every two hours, using four different pillows,” Lawrence said.

And for students like Emma Hasert, the class helps narrow down career choices by providing real life experience.

“Knowing what I need to know to be in that field it’s kind of like wow I really like knowing about the heart, I really like knowing about what the patient needs to go into surgery to stay healthy and safe,” Hasert said.

Students who complete the course also have the opportunity to take the certified nursing exam.

For more information on exploratory courses like this one at CTE Academy, click here.