HealthBeat: Fitness pool with benefits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow on the ground, you may not even consider getting in a pool.

But a local athlete says he goes swimming year round now, thanks to an outdoor training pool option.

Jadon Johnson has been participating in triathlons for about eight years.

“You got to learn how to balance all your training because you’re training 3 different disciplines, so you got to learn to balance swimming with cycling with running and not having it all mash together,” Jadon said.

That’s where the endless pool comes into play.

“He runs in there, he swims in there, he absolutely enjoys it. He trains, and it makes him a better performer all the way around,” Jacque Johnson said.

Hot Springs Spa’s wellness expert Jacque Johnson says the fitness system includes various options for exercise while being light on the joints.

You can even go for a jog on the underwater treadmill.

“It’s tough. It takes a lot of… it’s a lot harder than you think it would be. I thought it’d be pretty easy but water running actually takes a lot of knee drive, it takes a lot more force and you go a lot slower than you think you do,” Jadon said.

He began using the pool to train about a year ago and says he’s noticed improvements in his athletic ability — with one of his favorite aspects being the recovery he can get after his exercise.

“You can double it and get the water temp up a bit and use it for recovery which I do all the time. It’s one of my go-tos, stretching, stretch and relax, let your body loosen up a little bit,” Jadon said.

Experts say even simply walking against the current can give you a good workout while still being easy on your joints.

In addition to training purposes, Jadon says those hoping to recover from an injury might want to give it a try.

“I mean the treadmill in there is great for it and the warm water can really help you loosen and then work back the mobility of the muscles,” Jadon said.

“Anytime you’re in water you’re much more buoyant, you’re moving faster, you’re recovering quicker,” Jacque said.

Giving athletes, or those simply hoping for a low intensity workout, an option they can choose to have right at their own home.

The endless pool is also a good option for families. If you’d like to learn more, click here.