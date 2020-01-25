HealthBeat: Dance your calories off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve ever looked into group fitness class you may have heard of Zumba, a high intensity dance based fitness class.

And now, people looking for a slower paced dance class have the choice to attend Zumba Gold at the Avera Fitness Center.

In addition to his usual weight lifting and treadmill walks, 64-year-old Terry McFarlane attends this Zumba Gold fitness class to change up his workout routine. It’s easy to forget you’re even working out with the music on and dance moves in full swing.

“Mainly I came because it helps my balance a lot better and it gives me a lot of cardio. And the people that are here, it’s just a fun way to exercise,” McFarlane said.

Aside from having fun he says having a fitness expert guide his workout tends to make him work harder.

“So basically it is, dancing to Latin music. So we do salsa, cumbia, merengue, some big band stuff,” Class instructor Karri Stearns said.

Stearns says the class is high intensity cardio workout catered to active older adults.

“So we do movements that are a little bit more repetitious, the tempo of the music is slower, and just a little bit more conducive for them,” Stearns said.

And even if you feel like you have two left feet, she says you’ll do just fine in the class.

“That’s not an issue. You come in here and we don’t care. As long as you’re moving and having fun, that’s the main objective of this class,” Stearns said.

While this class typically attracts active older adults, Stearns says it’s also a great class for beginners.

“We do have a few beginners, so some younger people. This is a great stepping stone to go into a traditional Zumba class,” Stearns said.

And no matter your age, participants leave class feeling great.

“You just feel good. You feel like you’ve got something accomplished from the day and then you can keep going,” McFarlane said.

