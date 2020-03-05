HealthBeat: Caring for a new baby

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New parents are faced with a lot of challenges, but they don’t have to go it alone.

In fact, Sanford Health offers a variety of programs when it comes to taking care of a new baby.

Josephine Lambertus-Land and her husband Isaac are first time parents to their now 7-month-old daughter, Persephonie. She and her husband attended various parenting classes through Sanford Health to learn more about their new roles as parents.

“We went to new arrivals which is the lactation group kind of to get assistance and then we also went to new baby and me classes,” Lambertus-Land said.

Lactation consultant Therese Marlette says Sanford offers a variety of classes for parents, before, during and and after pregnancy– and some of them including the new arrivals class are free.

“That is a free open house atmosphere where they can come and get their baby weighed. If they’re breastfeeding they can get help with breastfeeding, and it’s a great atmosphere to be around other moms as well to kind of know that they’re not alone in what their struggles are,” Marlette said.

And it’s not just classes for moms. Marlette says there’s opportunities for dads and even grandparents too.

Marlette says it’s important for everyone to be as prepared as they can be– as welcoming a new baby is anything but easy.

Heinemann: Being a first time parent, can it be overwhelming at times?

Lambertus-Land: Always. Always overwhelming. Your kid gets sick and you’re like I don’t know what to do. It’s everyday.

But thanks to each class, she’s feeling more informed, which is why she recommends them to others.

“If I didn’t go to the classes I probably would feel like I didn’t know much about my baby. Right now she’s a very calm, happy baby, who doesn’t generally have a lot going on but I feel like I know so much about her because of these classes,” Lambertus-Land said.

The classes offered through Sanford Health aren’t just for new parents. They can also help parents who are expecting who already have kids.