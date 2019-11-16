HealthBeat: A1C screenings at Hy-Vee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the month of November, Hy-Vee will offer free A1C screenings.

The screening requires just a tiny prick of the finger and afterwards provides you with a useful number.

Jolaine Gerlach is almost always the first person signed up at Hy-Vee to receive an A1C screening. The test provides information about a person’s average levels of blood glucose over a 2 to 3 month period.

While she says she lives a healthy lifestyle, she does have a family history of diabetes — which is why she’s so happy to see good results. Anyone is eligible to have the screening performed, but those at higher risk of diabetes or who have already been diagnosed are even more encouraged.

“I just have too much to live for,” Gerlach said.

Registered dietitian Amanda Lambrechts says it only takes a finger prick, a tiny blood sample and five minutes of your time.

“A lot of people, particularly people who have higher fasting blood sugars, will maybe be encouraged by their doctor, or nurse or whoever their provider is to check what their numbers are to see more in detail,” Lambrechts said.

She says this test provides a comprehensive review of your levels, compared to a fasting blood glucose test which only provides information of where your levels currently sit.

If your results are higher than they should be dietitians say it’s important to talk to your doctor in order to come up with a plan.

5.7 percent and below is considered normal, and anywhere between 5.7 and 6.4 signals pre-diabetes. Lambrechts says if your numbers aren’t where they should be, you have options.

“I definitely would encourage you to see your physician, and then they might also encourage you to see a dietitian. So for example at Hy-Vee we’re able to offer nutrition tours where we can show you different products, what to look for on the food label,” Lambrechts said.

Helping you get on the right track to bringing your number to a healthy level.

The Hy-Vee healthy you mobile will be parked at the Hy-Vee on Sycamore avenue in Sioux Falls until 7 p.m. Friday, November 15th. To see the full schedule and locations of where the screenings will take place for the rest of the month, click here.