YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — With flu season just about here, health officials in Yankton County are offering an easy way to get your shot.

Medical professionals and charitable foundations are helping to sponsor a flu clinic on Thursday, September 24. The shots will be available during the food give away at the Calvary Baptist Church along Broadway Avenue in Yankton.

The food giveaway and flu clinic will last from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.