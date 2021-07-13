Health-focused restaurant Crisp & Green opening in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is gaining a new eatery geared towards anyone looking to enjoy something extra fresh.

Staff, construction crews and even culinary trainers like Jon Theison, are hard at work ahead of the upcoming opening day at Crisp & Green.

“That fresh experience is kind of the way of the future when it comes to culinary establishments and being able to offer that as one of the first establishments in the area, I’m excited to see how the community reacts. I think they’ll be very excited,” Theison said.

You won’t find anything pre-made at the new health and wellness focused restaurant located off of 41st and Western.

Instead only fresh ingredients are used to create items on the menu including salads, grain bowls and smoothies.

“One thing that is great about us is that we have a lot of seasonal bowls so we really pay attention to what’s in season. So right now we’ve got strawberry’s in season,” Lily Smith said.

Lily Smith is one of the co-founders of Crisp & Green, which got its start in Minnesota in 2016.

Now the restaurant chain has 64 locations.

“This is really exciting for us because our founder and CEO, Steele Smiley actually grew up in Sioux Falls for part of his childhood so there is a very cool connection that we have to this community,” Smith said.

People will have the chance to test out the menu free of charge this Saturday during its grand opening from 10 to 3 p.m.

And while staff is busy prepping, people can get a feel for the restaurant’s mission during an outdoor fitness event this week.

“Part of what makes us special is our commitment to the community and we do that a lot through our wellness events. So we are partnering with Orange Theory Fitness on Thursday night under the Arc of Dreams, we’re going to light it up green,” Smith said.

The first 50 people to sign up for Thursday night’s wellness event will receive a free Sioux Falls tumbler. For more information on the events Crisp & Green will be hosting, click here.