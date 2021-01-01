Have a healthy New Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the New Year begins, some of you may be hoping to kick start a new fitness routine.

After giving birth to twins, Stephanie Branson began a new journey to get healthier, and stronger.

And getting healthy is something on the list of many as the New Year kicks off.

“My end goal was to basically just feel good in my own skin and just, just love the way I look. You know what I mean?” Branson said.

She signed up for a membership at Sanford Wellness and started working toward her goal in September.

“I definitely fit into a pant size that I probably haven’t fit into since I was in like seventh grade. And, it’s hard to tell how much I’ve lost because I’ve gained a lot of muscle, but I would say, I’d have probably lost 20 pounds,” Branson said.

Her advice to others hoping to reach similar goals is to take it slow, and stay committed.

“Take it easy, actually work your way into it. Start out coming two days a week, making sure your body can adapt to working out and doing something different that it’s not used to doing,” Macie Michelson said.

Exercise specialist Macie Michelson says if you’re new to working out, it’s important to take it slow to avoid overworking yourself and getting discouraged.

“If you start off full bore right away, you’re more likely to quit than likely to stay with it,” Michelson said.

And for some extra motivation, consider signing up for a personal trainer or having a friend come with.

“You know, having that trainer or that partner, it kind of gives you a kickstart, you have that person, you know, someone’s there holding you accountable. Hey, they’re waiting for me. I gotta, I gotta be able to make it to class,” Michelson said.

And most importantly, stick with it.

“Just make sure you’re physically ready and just stick to it. And you don’t see results right away, but just keep with it and you will,” Branson said.

