Grilling safety tips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With summer comes grilling season for many families, but are you making sure you’re doing it safely?

It’s grilling season in KELOLAND, but with that comes safety advice from fire inspector Tyler Tjeerdsma.

Before even starting your grill he says make sure it’s in good condition and no critters are inside.

“So once you know, it’s clean and everything, next thing you want to do is the position of the grill, where’s it at? What’s above you? Is there an overhang? Anything like that. So just look above, make sure you don’t have an overhang. The heat will get up there, get trapped up in there, and could start a fire,” Tjeerdsma said.

He also says your grill should be at least three feet away from anything combustible– like your home or deck railing.

Next up, your propane connection.

“This grill here doesn’t have a propane tank. It is connected straight to natural gas, but we’d use the same concept here. We’re going to take a bottle of water with a little bit of soap in it. You’re just going to spray around all your connections. If there’s any bubbling going on, then obviously you have a leak in your propane,” Tjeerdsma said.

If that’s the case he says to remove the connection and reconnect, making sure no bubbles are present. Then it’s time to fire it up.

“So you’re just gonna open it up, you know, turn your knob on and click it. And if it doesn’t start right away, sometimes what’ll happen is you’re gonna start to get a gas buildup in there. So if that happens, just let it sit for a minute or two. Let that gas dissipate before trying to get in. Otherwise, if you don’t, you could get a gas, you know, a fireball,” Tjeerdsma said.

But taking precautions to avoid a fire isn’t all experts say you should keep in mind while grilling.

“There’s different foodborne illnesses and things that you can get from undercooked meats. So I would invest in just a little food thermometer,” Melissa Vondrak said.

Registered dietitian Melissa Vondrak says thaw meat or seafood safely by leaving it in the fridge overnight, running it under cold water, or using a microwave on defrost.

“You want to avoid that temperature danger zone of 41 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit, where a lot of bacteria grow really rapidly in that temperature range,” Vondrak said.

With properly thawed meat and a safe grill, it’s finally meal time.

To see a list of what temperatures various meats should be before you eat it, click here.