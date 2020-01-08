Getting your strength back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Osteoporosis affects about 25% of women aged 65 and over according to the CDC.

After a local woman was diagnosed with the bone disease she decided to take steps to improve her bone health.

With a two year old grandson to run after, Arlene Stern says their was no lack of motivation to keep her bones healthy and strong.

“To be able to pick him up or to be able to go swimming with him or to take him on a ride in the wagon, those kinds of things… I wanted me to be strong and Osteo has continued to do that,” Stern said.

Once a week for a little over a year now, Arlene has been getting help from experts at Osteostrong.

The business focuses on improving posture, strength and balance.

“Most of our members here are here for bone health or challenges with daily activity or chronic pain,” Dr. Becky Bear said.

Dr. Becky Bear says a session at Osteostrong typically takes about 10 to 15 minutes.

Clients are guided through various exercise machines meant to increase aspects of their health including balance and bone density.

“You are always taken through with a session coach. Everybody has their own individualized goals which we really focus on,” Bear said.

While it can take 12 to 18 months to see an improvement in bone health on a bone scan, Bear says most people see improvements in overall strength, agility and balance almost immediately.

“When I’m doing the balance where you put one foot out and you hold it and see how many seconds you can do and that is improving and so that’s, that is really important to me,” Stern said.

As she continues reaching her goals, Stern has high hopes for her next bone scan.

“I’m hoping that in an other year the bone scan will tell me that I’m doing better at preventing more bone loss and that I’ll have stronger bones,” Stern said.

