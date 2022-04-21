SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people might be eager to take flight for a vacation in a different country. But before heading overseas, you should check with your doctor about how to stay safe while traveling. The Sanford Travel Clinic has been busy with people getting those checkups.

Kendra Michael has been to Ethiopia nine times for mission trips with Central Church. Before taking a flight for Africa, she gets checkups at the Sanford Travel Clinic.

“A lot of concerns that people have when traveling to a country is is it safe,” Michael said. “Not only security safety, but health safety and the Travel Clinic is a huge piece in that. Giving information — where are you going, what kind of diseases or illnesses might be down there and how can we help you from contracting that.”

Stacy Nelson, a nurse at the Travel Clinic, says it’s important to be up-to-date on your vaccinations before heading overseas.

“Most locations, Hepatitis A is a big one, typhoid for many locations. And then for our African countries and lots of locations in South America, Yellow Fever is very important,” Nelson said.

But it’s not just vaccinations that are important to consider for travel.

“We go through all the basic health protection also. So, insect precautions, food precautions,” Nelson said. “We also go through information for the country — what’s considered normal or expected for this country. Information on terrorist risk, crime. We make sure you have the information that you need to get ahold of the U.S. Embassy in all the locations. It’s a very comprehensive visit.”

Michael says it’s relieving to know she’s checked the boxes she needs to medically while on her mission trips.

“When traveling we feel very safe with how we’ve been prepared and what we’ve been hooked up with, whether it’s different vaccinations or different medications we know that we’re going to be safe and good to go,” Michael said.

Nelson says a visit to the travel clinic should happen at least a month before your scheduled trip.