Getting healthy during the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With many people having to quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, some are finding they may have gained some unwanted weight.

Since COVID-19 made its way to KELOLAND, many have been forced to stay home more often– leaving people with a whole new routine.

And new routines paired with a global pandemic can lead to extra stress and for some, unhealthy habits.

“That’s a perfect storm for individuals who struggle with weight gain. And we’ve definitely seen that during these times and with the COVID-19 pandemic, you know, these are critical times for us to try and focus on the quality of our diet and trying to maintain our weight and stay healthy,” Krogstad said.

For those hoping to lose the so-called “quarantine 15” or those just trying to keep their health in check, Registered dietitian Tiffany Krogstad says whole foods are key.

“Fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans, high quality protein, which will help maintain our weight, but also boost our immune system,” Krogstad said.

And pairing that diet with regular physical activity is important too.

Group fitness supervisor Danelle Schultz says while many gyms including Sanford Wellness are open, some may not feel comfortable going in just yet.

“If you’re not comfortable getting back into the gym and you’re working out from home, I would recommend incorporating some bodyweight training. If you don’t have any equipment, otherwise simple exercises with some dumbbells. And there’s a lot of bodyweight, things you can do to elevate your heart rate while you’re doing that,” Schultz said.

For those trying to lose weight, she says slow and steady loss should be the goal.

“Realistic expectations are one to two pounds a week at the most,” Schultz said.

Krogstad recommends planning ahead in order to make meeting your expectations a little easier.

“I think it’s important that we, you know, take our health to the next level during these times. And so increasing our activity, drinking more water, getting adequate sleep and consuming whole foods. I think you know, those are the going to be the keys for success,” Krogstad said.

Krogstad says another useful tool for people focusing on their diet is food journaling. Many different apps for food journaling are available in both the Apple and Google app store.