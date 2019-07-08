Getting active in the water

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People dealing with joint pain but still wanting to get exercise have a pain-free option available to them in Sioux Falls.

The Midco Aquatic Center offers a water walking area that users say helps them stay fit without the pain.

There’s no lack of activity going on at the Midco Aquatic Center.

Swimming lessons, fitness classes and something you may not even notice– water walking.

“I’m working my way up to against, I do some, I do mostly go with the current but I try to go against it, it’s a little harder,” Sandy Hurney said.

Over the last four months, Hurney has been getting her exercise through water walking.

The warm water area offers a light river like current for people to walk with or against to get exercise.

“Our seniors will come in and water walk especially if they’re rehabbing a hip or a knee. And then we also have young people come in if they’ve had some sort of sports injury and they’ve been told hey you know it would be a good idea for you to do some water therapy,” Jean Pearson said.

Pearson, the Sioux Falls’ Recreation program coordinator, says the warm water also offers benefits for those with joint pain, like Hurney.

“Well it’s easier for me. I have rheumatoid arthritis and so it’s easier for me on my joints and for me to walk in here. I don’t get so sore,” Hurney said.

One of the best parts about this water walking area is that it’s an independent workout, allowing users to work at their own pace and duration.

“I can come when I want, go when I want, I can stay as long as I want,” Hurney said.

Hurney opts to add weights to her routine, which Pearson says is just another way people can make the area fit their needs.

“Folks will bring in hand weights that we have here, some have weights that they’ll put on their legs that they bring on their own. Like I said, it’s completely customizable to each individual and we allow people to do what they need to do to get the workout that they’re after,” Pearson said.

And even if your fitness level isn’t where you want it to be, Pearson says this activity can serve as a great stepping stone before hitting the land.

“Being in the water is definitely going to make it a little more comfortable on your body and if you’re just starting out, this might be the way to work yourself up to a little more intense workout if that’s what you’re after,” Pearson said.

Pearson says water walking is also available at Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Frank Olsen from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To learn more about water walking, click here.