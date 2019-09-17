General Mills recalls Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour

General Mills is pulling pounds of its all purpose flour off of the shelves due to E-coli concerns.

Monday General Mills announced it was voluntarily recalling five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour.

The recall only focuses on the flour with a use by date of “September 6th, 2020.”

According to General Mills — that flour could potentially contain E-coli. The bacteria was discovered during sampling of the product.

There have not been any reports of confirmed illnesses connected to this recall.

General Mills says anyone with this flour should trash it.