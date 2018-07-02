Full Body Water Workout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - If you're thinking of switching up your gym routine, you may want to jump in the pool.

Total body H2O will give you the results you want, without putting a strain on your body.

You don't have to be a gym rat to get through this class, and beginners are always welcome.

Donna Holland says she's only took part in the class a few times, but already loves it.

"We find that the water is easier on your joints for exercise, it really helps," Holland said.

Holland says she's struggled with hip pain so this class helps her build muscles without the strain.

"It's a lot of core exercises which helps my hips," Holland says.

According to the CDC, people who exercise in water can go for longer durations compared to typical workouts due to less stress on joints and muscles.

Some participants in the class say if it weren't for the low impact in the water they may not be exercising at all.

Class instructor Meagan Krahn has been teaching the class for about a year and says you can expect a full body workout.

"We work head to toe. I incorporate noodles, weights, paddles, kick boards... we do a lot of cardio, and then we also do strength training as well and then finish off working on the core," Krahn said.

And thanks to the resistance from being in the water, you'll notice more benefits than you would on land.

"You burn a ton of calories, whether people realize it or not. It's also very low-impact on your joints. You improve your cardiovascular endurance tremendously," Krahn said.

Making this workout not only good for those with joint or muscle pain, but also those with injuries.

"You actually don't feel like you're working that hard when you're in the water because of the water resistance," Krahn said.

Krahn added that while this time-slot draws in many seniors, all ages and any fitness levels are welcome.

To see a schedule of water fitness classes, click here.