SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Going for a walk in the winter may not sound appealing to most of us.

But thanks to a local walking program, people are able to get their steps in all year long.

Sharon Sailer is staying active this time of year by participating in a free walking program in Sioux Falls. While she’s only been doing it for three weeks, she says she plans to keep attending.

“It’s a great facility, and you know, especially in the winter time you can get out and walk, get a little bit of exercise, keep yourself healthy,” Sailer said.

The walking program is available Monday through Friday from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Morningside Community Center. Walkers can arrive anytime during that period to get their steps in.

“They get a pedometer which they walk around the gym and then after so many laps it becomes a mile, and then they track their miles,” Eric Saathoff said.

Eric Saathoff with Sioux Falls Parks and Rec says walkers have already tracked 2,600 miles this year.

And for many people in this walking program, it’s not just about the physical benefits but the social benefits as well.

Sailer says she walks about two miles every morning, making friends as she counts her laps.

“You don’t pay for a gym membership you know and it’s very, very simple. You can interact with people, meet new people,” Sailer said.

“The program has been going on for 20 years, and we see the benefit of socialization for people and as well as the physical and health benefits of people doing this program so we thought it was beneficial to keep going,” Saathoff said.

He says it’s surprising how many people turn out for the program, and the people are what keeps it going.

“It’s something that we see as a benefit to the community, people take advantage of it so we keep it going,” Saathoff said.

You don’t have to register to participate in the walking program. Just speak with the front desk staff at Morningside Community Center when you arrive.