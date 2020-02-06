Free cholesterol screening at Hy-Vee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — February is recognized as American Heart Month and Hy-Vee is taking part in raising awareness.

The grocery chain is holding free cholesterol screenings at 91 locations, including here in Sioux Falls.

In just 15 to 20 minutes, people are finding out a lot of information about their health. Vicki MIller is one of those people as she stops by the Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile for a free cholesterol screening.

“I am a healthy eater, I do exercise. I try to do cardio everyday. According to my annual visits with my three providers I’m doing good, and this is just a nice little addition to be sure,” Miller said.

Miller says keeping up with her health is important to her, adding that she never misses an annual check-up. And that’s good according to Registered dietitian Brett Delaney, who says these screenings aren’t meant to replace a visit to your doctor.

“It’s a combination of measurements, readings, that kind of help indicate potential risk factors for certain diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, even heart disease,” Delaney said.

Delaney says it’s important to fast for 8 to 12 hours before getting screened for accurate results. He says the screening is fairly simple.

“It’s just a finger prick good grief we’ve all been through worse,” Miller said.

Even if you aren’t at risk for any of the diseases being screened for experts say it’s still good to get a baseline.

And if you find out your levels aren’t where they should be, Delaney recommends meeting with your doctor first– and then meeting with a dietitian.

“Bring this to your doctor so they can help you. And I’m always willing to help too, so diet can help with a bunch of these things. But it’s kind of good to get the full spectrum of support from doctors and RD’s,” Delaney said.

If you would like to get screened but weren’t able to make it to today’s screening– don’t worry!

Hy-Vee is hosting screenings at various locations throughout the week.

For more information, click here.