Forte Training Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - It's been nearly a year since Sanford Wellness Center began offering a new training program.

Forte training offers all of its participants the chance to increase their athletic performance through a variety of workouts.

Susan Haack has been doing Forte training for about three months and says she's on the right track to reaching her fitness goals.

"My goal is to just overall improve my fitness, be quicker, lift more efficiently just with proper skill. I feel like lifting here, it's safe, I don't feel like I'm going to injure myself," Haack said.

Haack says typically she sticks to individual workouts, but this group fitness training has helped her step outside her comfort zone.

"We do a lot of amraps, so as many rounds or as many reps as possible. So lots of reps, high intensity and that's definitely different than what I'm used to," Haack said.

The class is held in the training room and closed off to other gym members throughout the duration of class.

"We primarily integrate strength, gymnastics, agility, high intensity training, long endurance training," Senior exercise specialist Dannielle Voth said.

Voth senior exercise specialist says don't let that scare you though, adding that any exercise included can be modified.

"Any athlete can join from, we have 16-year-olds that come, actually we have 14-year-olds that come with their parents all the way to... my mom does this stuff, so," Voth said.

All participants are tested quarterly to help them find out if they're reaching their goal.

"Each day builds on each week, each week builds on every month and from month to month. So we take athletes through different strength programs, we build them up with their skills," Voth said.

Haack says in the few months she's been attending she's already seeing results.

"I think it has slowly added up and I feel like especially aerobically and strength wise I have made some great gains in that," Haack said.

Voth encourages anyone looking to improve their mobility, balance, or overall athletic performance to come check out what the training has to offer.

For a schedule of when the next Forte training will be held, click here.