Foot pain reveals gout diagnosis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a local woman started having pain in her feet, tests revealed she was suffering from gout.

In 2018 Shawn Boots was walking about five miles a day when she started feeling pain in her feet.

Doctors thought she was suffering from plantar fasciitis, but after treating it, the pain wasn’t going away.

“I would say about a year, I continued to have those attacks on my feet and they were, it was my ankles. And so it would just go back and forth between the two feet,” Boots said.

Boots began seeing Sanford Health Dr. Vivek Joseph in hopes of discovering what was actually causing the pain.

“The first time that I saw her, we did an ultrasound of her left foot. That is the joint that was inflamed initially,” Dr. Joseph said.

Images and further testing suggested Boot’s pain was a result of gout, a form of arthritis that can occur in people with high levels of uric acid in their blood.

A microscopic look confirmed the diagnosis.

“So these are suggestible gout, crystals, and this really gives us the diagnosis that it was actually gout that was causing joint inflammation in this space,” Joseph said.

Boots started treatment for gout, which includes medication and dietary changes.

“My feet issues have completely resolved themselves. I’ve not had an attack ever since I started on all of that medication with Dr. Joseph,” Boots said.

After battling the pain for nearly two years, she’s sharing her story in hopes that others dealing with similar pain will seek help too.

“If you feel something’s wrong and you’re not okay with the answer you’re getting at the doctor, keep going,” Boots said.

