Food safety, everyone’s business: World Food Safety Day

It is the first-ever World Food Safety Day. The day is being celebrated under the theme “Food Safety, everyone’s business”.

Experts want to remind everyone that food poisoning makes millions of people sick each year. 48 million people in the U.S. get sick from foodborne illnesses every year.

Young children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems are most vulnerable. But experts say foodborne illness is preventable with four steps:

Clean your hands and surfaces. Separate raw food and ready to eat food. Cook food to a safe internal temperature. Chill food, keeping all perishables at 40 degrees or below.

Recent research shows cross contamination is a big problem in kitchens. That’s where bacteria spread from dirty hands to food, or from contaminated foods to surfaces or hands.