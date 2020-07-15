Food for your skin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to what you’re eating, you may consider how it will affect your weight– but a local dietitian says you should also consider how it will impact your skin.

We all know that what we eat has an impact on our overall health, but something you may not think about before taking a bite is how it will affect your skin.

“Your skin is one of your biggest organs. So when you take care of that, when you eat these good foods, your skin is going to reflect that as well,” Melissa Vondrak said.

Registered dietitian Melissa Vondrak says one of the easiest steps you can take to improve your skin health is by simply drinking more water.

“Staying hydrated is probably one of the biggest things for most people. Trying to get at least six to eight cups of water a day. It can vary depending on your size and your physical activity level,” Vondrak said.

She says staying hydrated can also help keep wrinkles at bay. When it comes to food, she says the more vitamins and minerals the better.

“Foods that are good for your skin include a lot of different fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, healthy oils, like olive oil, lean protein, and chicken, citrus fruits,” Vondrak said.

If you’re spending a lot of time outdoors this summer you may be loading up on sunscreen to protect your skin.

But something else she says you may want to consider is consuming more vitamin C.

“Things like peppers and citrus-like limes and lemons have different antioxidants that can help protect against different free radicals that come from UV rays from the sun,” Vondrak said.

While you can find these vitamins and minerals in various supplement forms, Vondrak says getting them through your diet is best.

“I would first and foremost recommend getting it from eating a wide variety of foods and then turning to the supplements, talking more with the dietitian. If you have more individual questions about those,” Vondrak said.

For a list of more foods that can improve your skin health, click here.