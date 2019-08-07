Food for fuel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many of us start our day off with a cup of coffee or two as we prepare for what’s ahead.

But dietitians say you may want incorporate more than just a cup of joe.

Just the thought of missing that cup of coffee in the morning could leave many of us feeling exhausted before the day even begins. But Registered dietitian Kristin Sousek it’s not the coffee you should be worried about, but instead making sure you’re not missing breakfast.

“It would be almost like if you jumped out in the morning to get in your car to go to work and there was no gas. So again, you’re not really going anywhere. Same with your body and your brain,” Sousek said.

When I asked Roselyn McClaren how she feels without the most important meal of the day, she said she wouldn’t know.

“I haven’t missed one yet so I can’t say,” McClaren said.

McClaren says breakfast is always a priority, eating whatever breakfast foods she has on hand. Sousek says you’ll want to keep your cupboards stocked with items containing protein and fiber, both of which will keep you full and fueled.

“You’re going to want to make sure that it’s got at least 3 grams of fiber per serving, and then you want to eat fiber products multiple times throughout the day. So getting in that 25 to 30 grams of fiber for adults and protein is depending on your weight,” Sousek said.

She says avoid added sugars in the morning and instead opt for options such as fruit.

While sugary cereals may grab your kid’s attention, it might not help keep them full. Dietitians say looking for cereals full of whole grains will help keep them focused, and full throughout the day.

And staying full is important when it comes to being productive throughout the day. Whether you’re at work for the day or in class, Sousek says a growling stomach does more than slow you down.

“Take the time. It doesn’t take that long. If you have to get up 5 minutes earlier that works, because I think you’d feel a lot better,” McClaren said.

If you’re short on time Sousek suggests prepping your breakfast the night before to make sure time isn’t the reason for missing an important meal.