Flu widespread in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,200 new confirmed cases of influenza were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health last week. Influenza activity is at a widespread level in the state.
Throughout the flu season, there have been 4,710 confirmed cases with 1,241 reported this past week.
There were 21 new influenza-associated hospitalizations in the last week, with a total of 67 hospitalizations so far this season.
No new flu deaths were reported in the past week. Health officials have also confirmed two flu-related deaths in South Dakota this season.
Flu cases historically speak in February in South Dakota, according to local doctors.