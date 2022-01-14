Flu widespread in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,200 new confirmed cases of influenza were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health last week. Influenza activity is at a widespread level in the state.

Throughout the flu season, there have been 4,710 confirmed cases with 1,241 reported this past week.

There were 21 new influenza-associated hospitalizations in the last week, with a total of 67 hospitalizations so far this season.

Chart from the South Dakota Department of Health

No new flu deaths were reported in the past week. Health officials have also confirmed two flu-related deaths in South Dakota this season.

Flu cases historically speak in February in South Dakota, according to local doctors.