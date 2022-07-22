SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Not all summer activities for kids have to be outside, especially when it’s this hot out.

Sanford Wellness has an 8-week fitness program that teaches kids between 9 and 12 years old, how to properly and safely exercise, all while having fun.

Whether they are hopping, running or jumping — these kids are getting into shape.

“Um I just came here to get stronger,” sixth grader Kailey Vandrovec said.

Sixth grader Kailey Vandrovec plays basketball and volleyball during the school year, so she’s taking part in Sanford’s Kids Forte program.

“So, it may be learning push-ups properly, pullups, planks, wall sits, so it’s things like that,” program supervisor Kim Donelan said.

Kim Donelan is the program supervisor.

She says it’s fun to see the kids progress throughout the eight weeks they’re here.

“When they start the program it’s kind of fun to see where they start and what their testing was and then at the end,” Donelan said.

Colton Flitz is a 5th grader and plays tackle football during the school year. He’s participating for a lot of reasons, but mainly….

“Uh just trying to get stronger,” Flitz said.

While they are having fun, they’re learning the proper way to exercise safely without hurting themselves; testing their agility, strength, and endurance.

After four weeks of intense training, they believe it’s helping.

“I’ve been paying attention and doing the right stuff,” Vandrovec said.

“I have been getting stronger and a little faster,” Flitz said.

Sanford Wellness plans to offer another class in the fall.