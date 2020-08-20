Fighting off mosquitoes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer weather in KELOLAND brings many people outdoors, but all that fun can also come with something not so fun… mosquitoes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has people spending less time inside and more time outdoors.

“It kind of takes away the fact that we can’t mix with other people. We get out and we see our friends,” Mary Buckmiller said.

Mary Buckmiller meets with her outdoor painting group once a week. She says mosquitoes haven’t interrupted her painting too much this year, but no matter what she always wears bug spray.

“I do rely on this a lot. I think I actually have one my painting bag as well, just in case I forget it,” Buckmiller said.

Aside from the itchy bites, Sanford Health Dr. Christine Arnold says west nile is currently in the community, giving people another reason to take precautions.

She recommends people use DEET.

“The percentage of DEET doesn’t matter on the strength. The percentage is actually mainly for how long it works. So you want to use the lowest percentage that’s necessary,” Arnold said.

So if you’re going to be out for two hours she says seven percent DEET is a good choice, but if you’re planning a longer outing such as four hours, she recommends spray containing 20 percent DEET.

“I put it on. Yeah, no matter what, because I have a tendency to swell up really badly from gnats in particular. Mosquitoes are terrible. So I have a sensitivity, which I don’t want… to intrude upon my painting joy,” Buckmiller said.

And even when the fall season arrives here in KELOLAND, Arnold says staying protected is important.

And that advice goes for little ones, too.

“Kids between the ages of two and 10 swell up very large. And, it can be as big as 10 centimeters in diameter. And when they get too swollen, it actually puts pressure on the skin. It actually hurts the children,” Arnold said.

She says DEET is safe to use on children two months old and up, but urges parents to watch the age guidelines when it comes to natural sprays.

“Everybody is into essential oils these days. An oil actually penetrates the skin and absorbs into fat tissue. And that’s the reason why it’s not approved at less than three years of age, but you could certainly spray your patio furniture,” Arnold said.

Arnold adds that if your child does end up with a bite she recommends asking your doctor for ‘Arnold’s Bug Cream”, a topical antibiotic/steroid cream.