Fighting fall allergies

When you think of allergies you might think of spring or summer, but fall allergies are also common.



And the symptoms this time of year can be just as severe.

Fall is usually thought of as a pretty time of year, but it’s not always pleasant if you suffer from fall allergies.



“I’ll sometimes experience headaches right in my forehead; in my sinuses I’ll feel that pressure. A lot of runny nose, coughing, sometimes sneezing even,” Patient Chelsea Schmoll said.



Fortunately, those are symptoms of the past for Chelsea Schmoll.



The Sioux Falls woman underwent testing and found out she suffers from fall allergies.



One of the culprits is ragweed.



“Weeds are mostly what constitute fall allergies and some molds as well,” Sanford Allergist Dr. Nikki Patel said.



Dr. Nikki Patel with Sanford Health says some may confuse the symptoms of fall allergies with the common cold.



That’s why you should check with your doctor to see if you could be suffering from the season.



“I do have a lot of patients that come in and one of the first questions I like to ask is, ‘How long have you been suffering?’ I can’t tell you how many patients will stop and pause and think and they’ll either say their whole life or years,” Patel said.



If Schmoll hadn’t taken that step, the season known for its variety of colors may not be so pretty.



“I’d probably be pretty miserable honestly,” Schmoll said.

Dr. Patel says you can use over the counter antihistamines and nasal sprays.



But if that doesn’t do the trick, you should talk to your doctor about prescription medication or an allergy shot.