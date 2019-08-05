Fed is best for new baby

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After giving birth some new mothers may decide to breastfeed.

While one local mother says that was her choice, she says the journey wasn’t easy.

Elizabeth Nagel welcomed her first child, Maria, about six weeks ago. After recently graduating with a dietetics degree, she says breastfeeding was a priority.

“The nutrients is a huge component along with the health benefits for both me and her. So I get protection as well and she gets nutrients and immuno-protection as well,” Nagel said.

And while the want was there, the journey didn’t start out exactly as hoped.

Sanford Health lactation consultant Therese Marlette says that isn’t uncommon.

“Breastfeeding can be a real challenge for first time moms. You know you kind of picture in your mind that it’s going to go beautifully and go easily and sometimes it doesn’t,” Marlette said.

That’s where Sanford Health’s New Arrivals class comes in. Marlette says the class offers something that can help all mothers reach their goal with their new baby, and that’s through support.

“Some of them come in and their giving pumped breast milk or they’re giving formula, however it works. And so we welcome a mom how ever she’s feeding her baby,” Mareltte said.

In addition to support and guidance, she says babies can be weighed before and after a feeding to make sure breastfeeding is going well.

Even if you’re not a first time mom experts say this class still has benefits to offer.

“We often get moms that have been here with their first baby, that have come with their second, third and fourth because they found it valuable the first time around,” Marlette said.

Since coming to the class, Elizabeth says Maria has gained weight and the journey has gotten easier. Without support from the class she says Maria may not have received the health benefits of breastfeeding.

“There’s no, probably no way that we would’ve been able to fully breastfeed. Probably pumped and bottled but without this class we wouldn’t have been able to fully breastfeed, for sure,” Nagel said.

Marlette says this class is free for mothers to participate in.

To see a list of classes Sanford Health offers for new mothers, click here.