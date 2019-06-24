FDA recalls Parent’s Choice Infant Formula over possible metal presence

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron, sold exclusively at Walmart, is being recalled due to the possible presence of metal foreign matter.

The number of containers affected is 23,388.

Packages recalled have the Lot Code C26EVFV and a use-by date of February 26, 2021, found on the bottom of the package.

There have been no reports of adverse health events and the recall is out of caution.

Consumers with health concerns are urged to contact their doctors.

The product should be thrown out or returned to Walmart for a refund.