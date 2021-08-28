Family shares story after son experiences febrile seizure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls family is sharing their story after going through a scary situation with their 17-month-old son.

Howie Moser is just like any other 17 month old. His parents say he’s happy and active.

But earlier this month, his mom picked Howie up early from daycare because he had a fever.

“I was sitting and he was just laying on my chest and that was when he started to have a seizure and I basically panicked,” mom, Kelly Herrmann said. “Then at that point, he stopped breathing and started to turn blue and so I made the decision to run over to the neighbors and knocked on the door and when they answered, I just screamed ‘call 911.”

The seizure eventually stopped, and they went to the hospital. That’s when Howie’s parents found out he had a febrile seizure, which is basically a seizure caused by a fever.

Doctors say it’s not uncommon in young children.

“Especially between 1 and a half years and 3 years of age, statistically it’s 2%-5% of kids that will have at least one febrile seizure in their lifetime,” pediatric neurologist, Mohamad Saifeddine said.

Both of Howie’s parents say it’s something they never expected, but want other parents to know what to do in case they find themselves in this scary situation.

“It could happen to anybody, that’s kind of what floored me, when I showed up and the ambulance was here, it kind of makes your heart sink and just didn’t think anything like that could ever happen so just good to get the word out,” dad Seth Moser said.

If a child experiences a febrile seizure, or any seizure, the doctor suggests putting the child on their side, don’t put anything in the child’s mouth, and make sure to keep track of how long the seizure lasts.