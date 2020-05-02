Families facing addiction issues: There’s an app for that

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this time where group meetings are still off-limits, a new app is helping families affected by addiction.

The free Envoy app provides virtual support group meetings, chat groups and educational content, for family members struggling with a substance use disorder, as well as for families who have lost a loved one to the disease of addiction.

“They can share their experiences, the things the have gone through—what’s worked; what hasn’t worked, with others who are going through similar experiences. So they’re able to get that interaction they would normally get in a group setting,” Jay Ruais of the Addiction Policy Forum said.

Addiction Policy Forum counselors and clinicians will also be answering questions on the app.

Next week the group will launch two virtual video meetings, one for those dealing with addiction in their families and another for those who have lost loved ones.

