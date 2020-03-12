Faith Temple Church addresses coronavirus concerns, boosts safety precautions for weekly food giveaway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While major events like movie premieres, baseball games, and concerts are either canceled or postponed; the show must go on for events that help the community. That’s true for Faith Temple Church’s weekly food giveaway at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Organizers are already taking extra precautions to make sure the venue is clean and guests are safe.

On the surface of things, it looks like Josh Hayes is cleaning tables. In reality, he’s wiping away anything that boosts the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“We are prepared for this,” Josh Hayes, assistant director of operations, said.

Faith Temple hosts food giveaways every Friday. About 600 people go to each one. Josh says organizers follow state health guidelines to keep this place safe, but they’re upping their efforts amid coronavirus concerns. That includes more cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing.

“With cleaning, it wipes away germs. When we disinfect, it actually kills them,” Josh said.

Faith Temple Church Pastor Jeff Hayes says the best practices that volunteers already follow will come in handy to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“They wear gloves, and not only do they wear just one set of gloves, but they’re often times changing them all the time, because we’re concerned about cross contamination between the meat and other products we have,” Jeff said.

Jeff says organizers will also brief volunteers and guests about what to do and what not to do during the food giveaways. That includes keeping your hands to yourselves, and staying home if you’re sick. These efforts are important, because both men say the food giveaway is vital for the community.

“The box of food they get from the Faith Temple food giveaway may be the only food they have for the entire week,” Jeff said.

“Hunger always exists, but we also want to keep the people we’re feeding safe,” Josh said.