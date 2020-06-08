Face masks are still necessary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since the coronavirus pandemic started, more people have added a new item to their everyday wardrobe: a face mask.

With businesses in KELOLAND back open, it’s beginning to feel more like normal. But even with restrictions easing, Dr. Jennifer McKay with Avera Health says safety guidelines can’t be forgotten.

“It’s an important time to not let our guard down at this point,” McKay said.

In addition to good hand hygiene, McKay says a face mask is a must.

“We think it’s been a huge part of what’s prevented a surge in Sioux Falls. So everyone should be doing it,” McKay said.

And that goes for kids and young adults, too.

“As kids get a little bit older, it can be a little bit more challenging because peer pressure has entered in. And I think that the kids get to actually wear the most fun masks,” McKay said.

She says lead by example in order to get your family on board with wearing one. Finding creative patterns can also help, but be sure the mask is comfortable.

“Really find a mask that’s comfortable, summer’s going to be hot. So certainly something with a natural fiber, like cotton would be most appropriate, most comfortable,” McKay said.

With any little ones under 2 years old being an exception.

“That’s because little people have little airways. So we are definitely recommending that those kids not have a mask. And it’s another reason for you to wear a mask,” McKay said.

One KELOLAND attraction that recently opened up is Arnold’s Park in Lake Okoboji, which is encouraging guests to wear a mask. She says if you’re going to be close to a lot of people, consider masking even outdoors.

“Use your judgment, certainly. I’m not going to go so far as to say it’s less risk outdoors. But I do recognize that people are going to want to do it. It’s summertime after all. And Arnold’s Park has a lot of tradition and fun with it,” McKay said.

During recent protests in Sioux Falls, many people could be seen masking, which McKay calls a good example of citizenship.

“So, on the one hand, speaking up for something incredibly important. On the other hand, protecting those around you so that that’s possible,” McKay said.

McKay says parents should also consider activities for the family that don’t require masks, like getting outside in small groups.