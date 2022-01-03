Eye drops that reduce need for reading glasses have local connection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you wear reading glasses often, you’ll want to know about some eye drops that are now available.

Gregg Gohl has been less dependent on his reading glasses lately.

Just days ago, the 50-year-old started using Vuity eye drops.

“I’ve reduced the size of the font on my phone as far as haven’t needed the reading glasses for some of my computer work and some of my reading so it’s been good,” Patient Gregg Gohl said.

Vance Thompson Vision played a role in bringing these drops to market.

Dr. Vance Thompson served as a principal investigator in the FDA monitored clinical trial.

“The results showed that patients in that 40 and 50 age group really helped their near and computer vision with these drops,” Ophthalmologist Dr. Vance Thompson said.

While you won’t want to throw away your reading glasses, the drops can help people do more without them.

“I think the proper expectations are to not go into with the idea that you would never need reading glasses again, but that it would reduce your dependency and you would do a lot without them,” Thompson said.

“I would love to get rid of my reading glasses all together if I could, I don’t know if that’s going to be possible, but obviously there are some solutions out there that are starting to work,” Gohl said.

Thompsons says you will need a prescription to get the drops.



