Exercising outdoors in cooler weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Colder weather is moving into KELOLAND, but that doesn’t stop some from still exercising outside.

Former PE teacher Linda Poppe exercises nearly every day. Poppe is currently recovering from a knee replacement, so today she’s going through physical therapy at Sanford Wellness.

“I’m in PT twice a week and I come here five days a week if not six and work on bending, stretching and rehabbing that knee to the point where I don’t need PT anymore,” Poppe said.

And once her knee is fully recovered Poppe says she won’t let the cooler weather stop her from getting some fresh air during her workouts– but before heading out, she plans ahead.

“Just dress warm, you can always take layers off but you can’t put them on,” Poppe said.

Exercise specialist Maggie Fick says in addition to layering up, check the forecast prior your to workout.

And while cooler air may feel nice while you’re exercising, Fick says don’t let that fool you into thinking you don’t need as much hydration as you would on a warmer day.

“Yes it’s not as warm and humid but you’re still sweating. You’re still exerting your body, so especially to make sure you hydrate after, throughout the day, that’s just as important as when it’s hot and sweaty outside,” Fick said.

And when it comes to snow, Fick says it’s still ok to head outside, but be extra cautious as there may be ice hidden underneath.

Even if it’s only raining outside experts say the ground can still be slippery and it’s important to pay attention.

“Rain and ice can definitely make the ground slippery. Especially if you’re running on concrete, even grass too,” Fick said.

In case of a fall, Fick suggests keeping your phone with you and always exercising in familiar areas.

“Even if it’s a little cool you can still bundle up. Take advantage of the weather we have before all the snow and ice really come,” Fick said.

Because the gym isn’t going anywhere, but warm weather definitely is.

Fick adds if you don’t like carrying a phone during an outdoor workout, wearing a fitness tracker that can alert friends or family in case of a fall is a good alternative.