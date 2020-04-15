Essential in-person doctor visits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With many people following social distancing guidelines and staying home as much as they can, doctors say there are some in-person visits that shouldn’t be skipped. One of those is vaccines.

During the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of doctors appointments are taking place through telehealth allowing many to be seen by a provider without leaving their home.

But when it came time for Shaun Fendrich’s one-year-old daughter Kailor to get her vaccines, telehealth wasn’t an option.

“I feel like it’s really important to keep the vaccinations on track. So as far as her 12 month appointment I wanted to get her 12 month required vaccinations,” Fendrich said.

Dr. Ashley VanDyke with Avera Health says even with the coronavirus pandemic going on, you don’t have to miss out on getting vaccinated.

“We know that vaccines are so important. They’ve been around for so long. We really need to keep up with the vaccines as scheduled, so that we don’t have to worry about doing this again. We don’t have to worry about some of these preventable diseases,” VanDyke said.

Shaun says the appointment was similar to ones in the past, but with some added safety precautions.

“I know that she would never put me in a situation that wasn’t safe for myself or my child,” Fendrich said.

And even more have been put in place since her daughter’s visit, as Avera recently implemented a universal mask policy.

“Everybody in our clinic is going to have a mask on. Everyone and most people are going to be wearing a face shield as well so this might be an opportunity to forewarn your kiddos that while we’re still the people that they know and expect we might just look a little bit different,” VanDyke said.

All of this, to keep both patients and staff safe when it comes time for essential in-person visits, including vaccinations.

“If a time of a global pandemic is not the time to appreciate vaccines. Don’t we all wish that we would’ve had a vaccine to prevent COVID from causing all of this stress and loss in all of our lives and families and communities,” VanDyke said.

If you have an upcoming appointment that requires an in-person visit and you’re unsure what to do, VanDyke recommends calling your provider ahead of time.