Entertainment with health benefits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Getting out for a night of fun can include activities like going to the movies or out for dinner.

But a local venue is offering more than just entertainment for a night, but exercise too.

We all know that regular exercise is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Now, with the recent opening of Great Shots in Sioux Falls people can get some exercise without even stepping foot in the gym.

“You get that entertainment piece, you’re active your moving around, you’re swinging a golf club using muscles that you probably didn’t think you had. I know I still do that sometimes,” Jonathan Buckley said.

General manager Jonathan Buckley says the three story golf entertainment venue provides a unique experience.

People feeling stuck indoors during the winter months can now get some fresh air and exercise, while still staying warm and having fun.

“You have hitting bays just like you would for bowling if you compare it to bowling. It’s a golf entertainment complex, we do have private event spaces, we have the largest Daktronics screen, a kids fit zone,” Buckley said.

People can also grab a bite to eat, while catching sports on the big screen.

And if you don’t own any clubs, Great Shots has you covered– providing clubs for all types of players.

And if you’ve never set foot on the green before, don’t worry. Even the most amateur of golfers is welcome to play.

“Whether you’re someone that’s never touched a golf club, whether you’re and avid golfer or professional, and everybody in between you can all come out and have fun with Great Shots,” Buckley said.

He says players typically spend about an hour at the hitting bays, which studies show can burn off more than 100 calories depending on your body mass index.

“It’s a great addition here at the Sanford Sports Complex where the focus is fit, being the initiative, all that kind of stuff, to have this up here as well, this gives us one more thing to do,” Buckley said.

An activity that’s making exercise entertaining.

For the schedule of when Great Shots is open throughout the week, click here.