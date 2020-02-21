EMT course for high school students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school students hoping to pursue a career in the medical field are getting hands on experience.

The CTE Academy is offering an EMT course, helping students get a leg up before graduation.

Harrisburg High School senior Tucker Seamer hopes to become a nurse in the future. To jump start his medical career he’s taking this EMT course at the CTE Academy.

“I definitely think becoming an EMT would help me get there, and it would also prepare me for like college and future medical jobs,” Seamer said.

Tia Tolk teaches the course and says no matter what a student’s end goal in the medical field is, this class provides useful experience before heading off to college.

“When you’re applying for those programs this kind of sets you apart from the rest of the cohort that you already have these skills, you’ve already had this patient contact, you have that ability, that comfort with a stranger right, that you’re able to go in and kind of do that patient assessment and work through it. If you already have that it really gives them a step up, and a boost in confidence as well,” Tolk said.

Students spend time doing a variety of hands on activities in the classroom, and even get to take their lessons in hospital during a trip to Sanford Health.

“It’s one thing to read the book and see someone do it. It’s another thing to actually practice it yourself. I find I’m a lot better learner getting hands on and doing things myself that way I can learn from my mistakes,” Seamer said.

Students even have a special guest visiting them every other week– a local paramedic with real life experience.

“He comes in and just runs through scenarios, answers questions that have come up in class and really kind of drills them on the skills because you know he’s obviously worked in the field and knows the ins and outs and has really good stories,” Tolk said.

When students turn 18 they’re able to get certified to become an EMT and they say they’re looking forward to it.

“I’m really excited and I think the rest of my class is as well,” Seamer said.

Allowing students to graduate with more than just a diploma, but a head start in their future career.

For more information on the EMT basics course at the CTE Academy, click here.