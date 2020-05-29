Elective surgeries still on hold at Sanford Health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, elective surgeries have been put on hold at Sanford Health. Now the health system is updating patients on which surgeries doctors are currently performing.

Patients with Sanford Health who had an elective surgery postponed due to COVID-19 may have to wait awhile longer to have their procedure. Dr. Shawn Vuong says elective procedures are being evaluated, with most non-emergency procedures being pushed back due to bed and resource availability.

“Electives that have opened up, we have been trying to keep those selected to patients who are not at high risk for needing a ventilator or a long hospital stay,” Vuong said.

But he’s hopeful that patients with postponed elective procedures will be able to be taken care of soon.

“Hang in there and, we, we’re moving towards opening everything up for them, and I’m hopeful that we’re going to be doing that soon,” Vuong said.

While some patients may be waiting, he says those who need emergency care will be seen right away.

“This has been the case for the whole COVID pandemic. Anything that’s an emergency, or semi urgent is what we’ve been calling them. You have priority and they have been going on as usual,” Vuong said.

He also wants people to know that if a new health concern has appeared, don’t wait to seek care.

“People who have new issues that crop up and you don’t know what’s going on, I would encourage them to come in and get checked out,” Vuong said.

And with safety a top priority at the hospital, he says patients can feel safe coming in for care.

“The hospital has done a really good job with keeping people separated away from the active COVID cases. PPE, temperature checks and following up all of the staff who have been in contact with COVID patients,” Vuong said.

If you’re unsure if your health issue is able to be cared for, call your doctor.