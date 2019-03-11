Educator Wellness Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A new wellness program is helping teachers stay on track when it comes to their health.

It's thanks to a partnership between Well365 and Marsh & McLennan Agency in Sioux Falls.

Finding the balance between a healthy work life and home life can be tough.

In 2018, Well365 and Marsh & McLennan Agency partnered to offer 58 schools across the state a chance to get healthier.

"Teaching can be a really stressful job, and the nice thing about the online part is that they have different course that you go through that you can answer questions talking about stress levels and eating habits," Janessa Randby said.

Lennox Elementary teacher Janessa Randby participates in the program through online courses, a gym membership, and a biometric health screening.

"Just having it has made me more cognicent of how I'm eating, how much I'm exercising and how I'm managing my stress," Randby said.

The program motivates educators to take part by offering rewards for completing tasks.

"If they complete a biometric screen as well as a health risk assessment they're able to get $30 back, as well as with a gym reimbursement portion of it, if you go workout 8 times at a facility then you get $20 every single month," Brice Christensen said.

Christensen says the program doesn't cost the district anything, and participating in wellness programs like this results in lower insurance renewals and cheaper school district costs.

"I really have noticed that my energy has improved in the classroom. I'm happier, I'm healthier, I'm more willing to have fun with the kids, and I'm a lot less crabby," Randby said.

Educators say it's not just their own health that's benefiting from the program but also the students.

Randby incorporates movement breaks into her daily lesson, allowing kids to burn off some energy as well.

"They love it. They get a chance to be goofy and crazy when for 40 minutes we've just been sitting, which is really hard for them," Randby said.

Christensen says while program is optional, they did see about a 50 percent participation rate during the first year of its launch.