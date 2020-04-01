Drive-thru testing for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drive-thru test sites for COVID-19 have been popping up across KELOLAND, allowing people to get tested without even getting out of the car.

Sanford Health is utilizing a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 in Sioux Falls.

“I really think that this is a very important aspect of trying to prevent spread of this virus,” Tjarks said.

Dr. Brian Tjarks says by allowing patients to be tested in their cars, both patients and staff will be better protected from possible exposure to the virus.

“By having a dedicated drive-thru area, we’re one trying to prevent the clinics that provide well care, to patients from exposing those people to the COVID-19 virus and so this clinic provides that option for patients to go, and get their tests done,” Tjarks said.

He says the site has been doing between 70 and 90 tests per day, adding that patients shouldn’t be waiting long for their results.

“The results are coming through in 24 to 48 hours but because our system is able to test so many tests, they’re actually coming back a little bit earlier than that,” Tjarks said.

But before showing up to the drive-thru site, he wants patients to know that a conversation between you and your doctor should happen first.

“We really do want patients to either do an e-visit, video visit, or a verbal visit with their primary care provider or with an acute care staff member to have an order placed in their chart before they come,” Tjarks said.

