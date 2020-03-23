Drive-by parade of teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in KELOLAND haven’t been in the classroom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to missing friends, some students are also missing their teachers.

In addition to being a mom, Nicole Pick will soon a be teacher for her two kids who attend Harrisburg Explorer Elementary.

“We pick up our learning packets tomorrow at the school and then I bring them home and see what we all have to do and put a schedule together I guess,” Nicole said.

9-year-old Spencer and 6-year-old Carter say being at home has been fun, especially when Legos are involved.

But, even with all the fun, there are a few people they’re missing: their teachers.

“She jokes around a lot,” Spencer said.

Spencer and Carter say they miss their fun loving teachers. Which is why a surprise visit meant so much.

“There were kids all over the neighborhoods just waving and crying and cheering and teachers were emotional,” Nicole said.

A drive-by parade of Harrisburg Explorer Elementary teachers and their principal with signs saying “we love you” and “we miss you” went through the neighborhood to let students know they, too, were missed.

“They were like telling us how much they care about us,” Carter said.

“My oldest one, last night when I put him to bed, I asked him what he thought and he said mom, you can really tell how much our teachers care about us, it was so cute,” Nicole said.

Spencer: Knowing that your teachers are willing to learn about you and caring about you makes your heart warm up.

Carter: Mhm…

A message these boys won’t soon forget, that has them hoping to get back to class — even if it’s just to say see you next year on the last day of school.

“If we’re out of school I mean, our teacher Mrs. Schroeder, she likes to have fun and I can’t wait to see what she does for the last day,” Spencer said.