Don’t forget about the measles vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now, COVID-19 vaccines aren’t available for kids under the age of five, but there is another important shot they can get to keep them healthy; the measles shot.

Jillian Martinson brought her four-year-old daughter Ellie into Sanford Health to get vaccinated…. For measles, mumps and rubella.

“Just to keep her healthy and keep her safe,” Martinson said.

We all know kids don’t like getting shots and Ellie is no exception, but her mom says she understands.

“I have two older daughters, so she’s seen them and come in with them, so she kind of knows the drill and that it doesn’t really hurt too bad,” Martinson said.

Doctors say kids should get their first MMR shot at age one and their second at age four or five before they start school.

“It is incredibly important to prevent those three diseases,” Dr. Jennifer Haggar said.

Measles outbreaks can happen.

According to the CDC in 2019 the U.S. reported more than 1200 cases of measles, the highest number since 1992.

A lot of parents have put off getting their kids in to see the doctor during the pandemic, but health officials say if your child is eligible for the MMR shot, they should schedule an appointment.

“I think there is still about 10% of kids who could receive this vaccine who haven’t and that leaves our whole population vulnerable,” Dr. Haggar said.

Measles is highly contagious. That’s why Martinson decided now was the time to get Ellie in for her second shot.

“I love my children and I want them to be safe and healthy and I feel like as a mom and as a parent that’s my job,” Martinson said.

As of November 18th of this year, there were a total of 47 measles cases across the U.S. according to the CDC.