DOH reports 24 new flu cases in past week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Flu cases are on the rise in South Dakota.

In the past week, the state confirmed 24 new cases of influenza, the largest single week increase since 2019. In February 2020, the one-week high for new flu cases confirmed in a single week was 20.

The South Dakota Department of Health says there have been no hospitalizations or deaths from influenza this season.

The total flu case count is at 32. Last year, a total of 71 confirmed cases were reported with two deaths and seven hospitalizations. You can see more breakdowns of past flu seasons on the DOH’s website.