SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been six confirmed cases of influenza in South Dakota this flu season.

The South Dakota Department of Health says influenza activity is at the “sporadic” level in the past week. There’s been two new confirmed cases of Influenza A.

Flu season typically peaks in February. You can view a breakdown of flu seasons 2015-2020 in the graph below.

From the South Dakota Department of Health.

The DOH says there’s been no influenza-associated hospitalizations or deaths this year.