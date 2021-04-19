Doctor’s message for those waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s now easier than ever to get a COVID-19 shot.

There’s plenty of vaccine available, and in some cases you can get one on the spot.

During the final week of March, 52,000 South Dakotans received the vaccine.

Last week that number dropped to just 34,000.

Avera family physician Dr. Chad Thury says when COVID vaccinations first started, we had a lack of vaccine and a lot of people wanting it.

Now, he says there’s plenty of vaccine, but less demand than what was anticipated at this time.

Angela Furness got the COVID-19 vaccine so she can have more protection against the virus.

“So when they came out with the vaccine I felt it was the best thing to do,” Angela Furness said.

The Sioux Falls woman had no concerns about getting the shot.

However, there is some vaccine hesitancy among others for a variety of reasons.

“There are some people that are just never going to get vaccinated and I don’t think we’re going to, unfortunately, be able to convince them, but I think there’s some that just have some hesitancy, maybe need to be educated a little more on some of the concerns they have,” Avera family physician Dr. Chad Thury said.

Thury says COVID-19 vaccines are extremely safe.

“There’s certainly risk and benefit when it comes to anything we do, and vaccines are the same. If you look at severe complications from vaccines, extremely low. Is it a possibility? Yes, but once again, extremely, extremely low as far as any type of severe, adverse reaction,” Thury said.

He says, if you’re on the fence, get vaccinated.

If you have questions, get facts from your primary doctor.

“If we want to get back to normal and kind of do normal activities then we really need to continue to vaccinate more people and get closer to that herd immunity,” Thury said.

While Furness will continue taking COVID safety precautions, she feels relieved that she has both doses of the shot now.

“I feel a little bit better, a little bit more safer,” Furness said.

Dr. Thury also pointed out some people who think of themselves as healthier may be allowing others to get the vaccine first, but he says now is the time to get vaccinated.

He also says a vaccine concern he hears a lot about is fertility.

He says there’s no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines impact fertility.