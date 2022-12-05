SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Flu is taking off sooner than normal this year.

According to the latest numbers from the Department of Health, there were 1,155 cases confirmed over the week of Thanksgiving.

That’s nearly double the new cases from the week before.

The yellow line on this chart from the department of health shows cases reached the 1,100 mark sooner than past seasons.

Dr. Jeremy Cauwels is the chief physician for Sanford Health.

“The takeoff of influenza this year is probably six weeks earlier than normal, so we’re seeing what we normally see in the middle of January over the Thanksgiving holiday,” Sanford Health chief physician Dr. Jeremy Cauwels said.

Cauwels says it’s not known for sure why flu cases are picking up sooner, but he did note that earlier on in the pandemic there was a greater emphasis on staying home.

“So now that people are out and about, the flu is doing what it’s always done for the last hundred years and that is spread well from person to person,” Cauwels said.

With Christmas just weeks away, Cauwels says now is a good time to get your flu shot.

“What we want to do is make sure you and all your family are staying at your house over Christmas and not having to come to my house for Christmas,” Cauwels said.

Not only will the shot help protect you, but also those around you.

According to the Department of Health, there have been no flu-related deaths as of November 26th.