Do you know CPR?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For people working in the medical field, knowing CPR is required.

But experts say bystanders can also make a difference by taking CPR training.

“CPR can affect anybody. It covers the whole gamut from younger people all the way to the elderly and it is truly an opportunity to make a difference in somebody’s life,” EMS educator Jeremy Robertson said.

Robertson teaches CPR throughout the Sioux Falls area. He says Sioux Falls Fire Rescue offers two options for those hoping to learn CPR, a certification class or a free educational class.

“What that really boils down to is do you need certification for employment?” Robertson said.

While some places require it, he says others are comfortable with their employees knowing CPR even without a certification.

“We can still teach you to save a life, you just don’t get that little piece of paper that says you took a class,” Robertson said.

He says the free educational class emphasizes hands only CPR, which focuses on chest compressions to keep the blood moving until responders arrive.

Experts say the first step when it comes to CPR is to shake and shout, and look for response.

If there’s no response Robertson says call 911, scan the victim for breathing for no more than 10 seconds, and if they’re not breathing he says begin chest compressions.

“So one hand goes right in the center of the chest, your other hand right over top of it and we’re going to push straight down about 2 inches for 100 to 120 beats per minute,” Robertson said.

Scott Christensen with PatientCare EMS says this knowledge can save a life — whether it’s yours, or someone else’s.

“American Heart Association says that your chances of survival double or even triple for those people who have CPR done for them who go into cardiac arrest,” Christensen said.

He says Sioux Falls’ rate of bystander CPR in 2018 doubled the national average, at 66 percent.

While that number is good, more education can make it rise even more, which could save even more lives.

“When your heart stops beating somebody needs to start beating it for you,” Christensen said.

Christensen says early recognition that someone is having a cardiac event is crucial.

If you do find yourself in this situation but aren’t sure how to do CPR, a 911 operator can also guide you through the steps.